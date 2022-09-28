WWE's Kayla Braxton on her possible WrestleMania Hollywood duties

WWE personality Kayla Braxton has discussed what duties she may be carrying out at WrestleMania Hollywood next year.

WrestleMania 39 is set to grace the streets of Hollywood, California, in April 2023, amid great hype. The Grandest Stage of Them All always brings a media storm when it rolls into town, and this presents many new opportunities for WWE employees in California. Kayla Braxton explained that this was a good reason to relocate to the state.

During a recent edition of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Kayla explained that she'd wanted to relocate to either California or New York for a while and saw WrestleMania as a good excuse. She explained that she'd be happy to be WWE's leading media representative during the event build-up. Braxton told WWE she was willing to work and then requested to be put to work.

"WrestleMania is in Hollywood next year, so I was like let me be that person on the ground in Los Angeles. Getting all the scoops and stories and creating awesome crossover content to really get the message out that WWE is just like this massive Sports Entertainment company," she said.[8:19 -8:36]

Satin also noted that Braxton's current move to California was just temporary, with a more permanent one eyed for the future.

What are the rumors for WrestleMania Hollywood?

Rumors have circulated for some time that The Rock may return to face Roman Reigns at the upcoming WrestleMania Hollywood blockbuster.

Another rumor that has circled is that former WWE CEO Vince McMahon may receive a sizable farewell at the annual showcase. The US Sun reported that McMahon could be set for a WWE Hall of Fame induction.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Vince McMahon is rumored for 2023 Hall Of Fame induction, per The US Sun Vince McMahon is rumored for 2023 Hall Of Fame induction, per The US Sun https://t.co/fGqyrRhLTO

It is worth noting that none of these rumors have yet been confirmed by either WWE or any of the involved parties,

