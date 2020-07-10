Kayla Braxton provides important health update on her second battle against COVID-19

Kayla Braxton posted an encouraging update about her health in her fight against COVID-19.

The WWE presenter recently tested positive for the second time.

Kayla Braxton has fully recovered from COVID-19 for the second time.

Kayla Braxton took to Instagram to reveal the good news that she has fully recovered from COVID-19. Here's Braxton's Instagram post in which she shared the latest development regarding her health:

Yet again, he killed it. Fully recovered and could get this mane taken care of. Thanks @jeffreymarstonvega!

Kayla Braxton had revealed on June 25th that she had contracted the COVID-19 virus for the second time. She felt that it was her responsibility to let everyone know that people who have already been infected can contract the virus again.

Braxton first tested positive for COVID-19 in March, and she went on to experience a successful recovery. However, she got infected again recently, and thankfully enough, the WWE presenter has completed another full recovery.

"Was keeping it quiet but since everyone else is sharing, I feel like it is my responsibility to share this PSA: YOU CAN GET COVID-19 MORE THAN ONCE! I had it back in early March and then thought I was invincible after I recovered. Not true. Don't be dumb like me."

Backstage reaction to Kayla Braxton's public statements about her fight against COVID-19

Sean Ross Sapp had revealed in a report on Fightful Select that Kayla Braxton was praised backstage for going public about the seriousness of COVID-19 and how a person can be infected more than once.

Kayla Braxton's transparency about the situation, as well as her efforts to ensure the safety of talents and employees, was appreciated backstage.

WWE had sent out an internal memo after the sudden spike in positive COVID-19 cases, and Braxton herself suggested that her name be included in the notice.

Braxton isn't the only WWE employee who has publicly confirmed getting tested positive for COVID-19 as Renee Young, Jamie Noble and Adam Pearce had also done the same.

While the WWE didn't want talents to go public about their tests, Kayla Braxton was one of the few employees who spoke out about her battle against COVID-19, and her approach was reportedly was well-received behind the scenes.

We, at Sportskeeda, are glad that Braxton has recovered from COVID-19 yet again and hope that she returns to WWE TV once the situation is safer.