Backstage reaction to WWE presenter Kayla Braxton publicly revealing the details about testing positive for Covid-19

WWE had reportedly asked the employees to not share the test results publicly.

However, for Kayla Braxton, things were different after her tweet for the WWE Universe.

Kayla Braxton was appreciated by WWE backstage

WWE presenter Kayla Braxton, unfortunately, tested positive for Covid-19 twice in the span of the last few months. She first contracted the coronavirus back in March, and then she revealed about testing positive for the virus for the second time last month.

Kayla Braxton informed the WWE Universe about repeatedly testing positive for Covid-19 via her social media account. She intended to send a message that people can contract the virus again even if they have recovered from it before.

In her Twitter post, Kayla Braxton said:

"Was keeping it quiet but since everyone else is sharing, I feel like it is my responsibility to share this PSA: YOU CAN GET COVID-19 MORE THAN ONCE! I had it back in early March and then thought I was invincible after I recovered. Not true. Don't be dumb like me."

How WWE reacted to Kayla Braxton publicly revealing about testing positive for Covid-19 twice?

As reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Kayla Braxton was praised backstage for disclosing the details about her personal battle against the pandemic. The WWE presenter's transparency with respect to the entire issue went down very well with the WWE officials as she did what was right to ensure the safety of others.

If the reports are to be believed, Kayla Braxton herself suggested that her name should be included in the important memo that was circulated among the WWE talent regarding the Covid-19 tests. When the promotion saw a sudden spike in the Covid-19 cases that included both WWE talent and crew members, they decided to include her name in the memo sent out to the rest of the people involved in the tapings.

It was reported earlier that WWE have instructed the individuals who have tested positive for Covid-19 to refrain from disclosing the details publicly. It was also rumoured that WWE were not happy with Renee Young, who tested positive for Covid-19 recently when she revealed the details via her Twitter account.

However, that's not the case with Kayla Braxton. Ever since WWE saw the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the promotion, they decided to take every required measure to get the situation under control. Last night, it was confirmed that WWE have now made it mandatory for everyone at the tapings to wear a mask inside the Performance Center unless they have to be in front of the camera. If they fail to do so, they will be charged with a fine.