WWE enforces new rules for tapings, Superstars warned about strict fines

WWE have taken a huge step in order to ensure the safety of its talents.

Those who don't abide by the rule will have to pay a hefty fine.

Things have changed a lot at the PC this year

As reported by several WWE insiders, the promotion has now decided to take an extremely serious step in their battle against the increasing Covid-19 cases. If sources are to be believed, WWE will now make it mandatory for everyone to wear a mask unless they are performing in front of the TV.

The report on PWI also suggests that WWE have given out a warning to everyone who is involved with the tapings and could be seen there in the future. If anyone is found without wearing a mask, he or she will be charged with a $500 fine.

WWE decided to take this step after seeing the increase in the number of cases in the company and so many of its staff members being at risk. Some of the WWE Superstars could also opt-out of the tapings if the number of positive cases don't go down.

Per PWInsider, strict fines are now in place for #wwe employee not wearing a mask at the Performance Center outside of the actual in ring area.



A $500 fine for a first offence that increases to $1000 for repeats.



What do you think of this decision and when it has been made? — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) July 3, 2020

What's happening in WWE now?

While Covid-19 is bringing out the worst in a lot of situations, WWE has somehow found a ground to stand on. But even they couldn't predict having so many Superstars exposed to direct risk in such a short time.

Last week, WWE saw a sudden rise in the number of positive Covid-19 cases, including the likes of Renee Young and Kayla Braxton. That said, the tally of the total number of WWE employees who tested positive for Covid-19 is up to as high as 30.

The place needs to be secured, and those are affected have been requested to stay in isolation until they make a complete recovery. If you are one of those people and are scared, you should know that you are not all by yourself and there are others who will listen to you.

WEAR A MASK — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 25, 2020

As for WWE, they previously confirmed that they would continue with the tapings of the weekly shows and now, they are trying to do anything in their control to continue with the tapings of the weekly shows without blatantly risking their lives. WWE are taking serious steps n the right direction to stop its talents from being exposed to further risks. This is expected to continue in the promotion until it's safe for everyone to work without a mask.