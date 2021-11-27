Kayla Braxton reacts after Paul Heyman jokes about marrying her

Kayla Braxton wasn't thrilled with Paul Heyman hinting at a wedding with her in his latest tweet following the events of SmackDown.

On SmackDown, Paul Heyman didn't mince words while bashing WWE Correspondent Kayla Braxton in the opening segment. Heyman brought up rumors of a Brock Lesnar return, and told Kayla to come up with facts and get hold of some sources.

Shortly after, Heyman posted a photo of himself and Kayla Braxton from their in-ring segment via his Twitter handle. Heyman wrote the following in the caption to his tweet: "NEGOTIATING THE PRE-NUP?!?"

For those unaware, a prenuptial agreement is a written contract between a couple before they marry in which they state how their assets, such as property and money, should be divided if they get divorced.

Braxton had had enough of Heyman and politely rejected him in her response:

Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman's on-screen chemistry has been a hit with the WWE Universe

Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman have known each other for a while now. Heyman used to pick on Braxton regularly back when the two were mainstays on WWE Talking Smack.

A while ago, Heyman made a bold claim and stated that Braxton has a crush on him:

“I don’t...I like Kayla. I think Kayla has great taste in men because she has such a crush on me. I don’t dislike Kayla at all. I think Kayla’s a remarkably talented person, but she’s a stalker, and she’s stalking me, and she’s bothering me. And she’s nagging me. And she pokes, pokes, pokes, pokes, pokes, pokes, every time, with her freaking questions, and her interrogatories. It’s like being in a deposition." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Check out a bunch of tweets from the WWE Universe sharing its views on Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman's on-screen 'feud':

#SurvivorSeries I love Kayla Braxton scaring Paul Heyman. I love Kayla Braxton scaring Paul Heyman.#SurvivorSeries https://t.co/wwxY2V0njV

Book it, Vince. Let's be perfectly honest, a match between Paul Heyman and Kayla Braxton at WrestleMania will be a classic.Book it, Vince. #SmackDown Let's be perfectly honest, a match between Paul Heyman and Kayla Braxton at WrestleMania will be a classic. Book it, Vince. #SmackDown

Dr. Monty @MadMadNuddy Kayla Braxton vs Paul Heyman is my favourite feud in wrestling!! #SmackDown Kayla Braxton vs Paul Heyman is my favourite feud in wrestling!! #SmackDown

george. @georgewashcart i cant wait for the pop when Kayla Braxton beats Paul Heyman at wrestlemania i cant wait for the pop when Kayla Braxton beats Paul Heyman at wrestlemania https://t.co/126Re5rYzu

On this week's SmackDown, Braxton revealed that Brock Lesnar's suspension has been lifted. Next week, the Beast Incarnate will make an appearance on the blue brand.

What do you think? Have you been enjoying this unusual dynamic between Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman on WWE SmackDown?

