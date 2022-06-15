Kayla Braxton seemingly takes indirect shot at AEW after fan responses on her post

WWE personality Kayla Braxton recently responded to fans on social media about an indirect dig she seemingly took at AEW.

Fans are aware that AEW was founded in 2019 by President Tony Khan and Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), and Cody Rhodes. The group referred to themselves as 'The Elite' during their tenure on the independent circuit and on NJPW.

The co-host of WWE The Bump and noted on-air personality, Braxton often shares her responses to heartfelt posts and videos from superstars or fans on social media. She recently responded to fans' reactions to a post she had shared, saying she had never had fast food seafood and was 'elite.'

She later added another tweet, seemingly shading AEW:

"Y’all know the word “elite” existed before 2019, right?"

You can check out both tweets below:

Kayla Braxton @KaylaBraxtonWWE Hi my name is Kayla and I’ve never had fast food seafood of any kind. I am elite. Hi my name is Kayla and I’ve never had fast food seafood of any kind. I am elite.

Kayla Braxton @KaylaBraxtonWWE Y’all know the word “elite” existed before 2019, right? Y’all know the word “elite” existed before 2019, right?

Fans on Twitter were amused by Kayla Braxton's post on social media

Twitter users had a good laugh at Braxton's post, while some shared memes or their concerns about fans of the competitor brand going against her:

Mike @ModSquadMike @KaylaBraxtonWWE Better be careful. The ELITE fans may come at you for it. @KaylaBraxtonWWE Better be careful. The ELITE fans may come at you for it.

Some fans agreed with Kayla Braxton:

Another Twitter user shared a gif of Kenny Omega pointing at the screen:

Another fan joked that it was a wonder why there was no response on Kayla Braxton possibly being 'All Elite':

One user stated that the post was going to hurt the sentiments of AEW fans:

While WWE fans shared mixed reactions to her recent post, it is yet to be seen what AEW fans will have to say about her response.

