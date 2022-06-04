Former NXT star sends heartfelt message to Big E 

Former NXT star Kayla Braxton has reacted to Big E thanking all of the WWE Universe for their support following his neck injury earlier this year.

The former WWE Champion landed the crown on an episode of the Blue Brand after Ridge Holland attempted a belly-to-belly suplex on him. As a result, he had to be stretchered off the arena for further treatment. Since then, he has provided constant updates on social media about his recovery. The latest update from him saw the wrestler without a neck brace that was visible in all of his previous photos.

Big E took to Twitter to thank all of the WWE Universe who have been wishing him a speedy recovery right from day one. Kayla, who is the co-host of WWE's The Bump, quickly took note of the tweet and reshared it. Here is what she wrote:

"Love and miss you, E!"

You can check out the tweet below:

Twitter reacts to Kayla Braxton's message to Big E

It is no secret that the New Day member is adored by a lot of viewers. The love for the former WWE Champion has been even more prominent since his injury. Several users on the social media platform reacted to Braxton's message to him.

A fan expressed her love for the backstage interviewer.

Renee Dale @rendale @KaylaBraxtonWWE I don't think a lot of us realized it until it was mentioned tonight by you really are missed the spark of the show the energy of the show hasn't been there since you been out recuperating please hurry back so the spark can once again shine! @KaylaBraxtonWWE I don't think a lot of us realized it until it was mentioned tonight by you really are missed the spark of the show the energy of the show hasn't been there since you been out recuperating please hurry back so the spark can once again shine!

One fan mentioned that the New Day member's injury has had a huge impact on the show, which according to her has not been the same as before. She also believes the 36-year-old could bring back the lost spark on the blue brand.

Speaking of Big E, there has been no official update on when he could return to in-ring action. The good news is that the former world champion is recovering well and is expected to be back sometime soon. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre has taken up the name "BIG D" as he teamed up with New Day this week.

