"Best abs in the biz" – WWE personality sends an interesting message to Mandy Rose ahead of her big title match

WWE personality Kayla Braxton praised Mandy Rose ahead of her big title match at NXT Stand & Deliver 2022. Rose will be defending the NXT Women's Championship in a Fatal-Four Way Match.

At Stand & Deliver 2022, the current NXT Women's Champion will defend her title against Cora Jade, Io Shirai, and Kay Lee Ray. Initially, Rose was to defend her title in a singles match against Jade.

Taking to Twitter, Kayla Braxton responded to a tweet from NXT's official handle, featuring Rose herself. Braxton said the NXT Women's Champion has the best abs in the business:

Rose responded to Braxton with a couple of donut emojis:

Mandy Rose sent a message alongside Dolph Ziggler ahead of NXT Stand & Deliver

In the lead-up to NXT Stand & Deliver 2022, Mandy Rose and Dolph Ziggler recently sent a message to the WWE Universe. The duo expressed confidence ahead of their respective title matches.

Ziggler said that at Stand & Deliver, the WWE Universe should expect him to do a lot more than steal the show when he faces Bron Breakker. Check out Rose and Ziggler's message ahead of NXT Stand & Deliver:

Since returning to NXT, Rose has been one of the most influential figures on the brand. After winning the championship at Halloween Havoc 2021 by beating Raquel Gonzalez, Rose defended her title in a Triple Threat Match against Cora Jade and Gonzalez.

Mady Rose's most recent title defense was against Kay Lee Ray, whom she beat on NXT. Ray will have another opportunity to win the title at Stand & Deliver 2022.

