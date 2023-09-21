Kayla Braxton sends a three-word message after several WWE releases

Kayla Braxton recently took to Twitter to react to several WWE Superstars being released from the company.

The recent string of release announcements started when Mustafa Ali confirmed his departure from the company. Superstars, including Emma, Elias, Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, and others, were also let go.

Taking to Twitter, Braxton sent out a three-word message. The 32-year-old clearly isn't a fan of the latest turn of events:

"I hate today," wrote Braxton

Check out Braxton's tweet:

Mustafa Ali, Emma, and other WWE stars took to social media to address their release

The release of several superstars left the WWE Universe in shock. Fans have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment.

Mustafa Ali, who was scheduled to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship in a few days, caught fans by surprise with his tweet. Emma also tweeted the news of her release moments after she tweeted regarding next year's Elimination Chamber premium live event in Australia.

Veterans, including Dolph Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin, were also released after years of service in the company.

Ziggler is a former World Heavyweight Champion and won numerous championships across his two-decade stint with the company. Benjamin, meanwhile, was brought back to the Stamford-based company in 2017.

He eventually went on to join The Hurt Business with MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Cedric Alexander. The duo of Benjamin and Alexander also won the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Other releases include Top Dolla, Riddick Moss, Aliyah, and Elias, who was regarded as one of the most popular superstars in recent years. While the 35-year-old didn't win any championships except the 24/7 Title, he did get to work with the likes of John Cena, The Undertaker, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and other prominent names.

