WWE personality Kayla Braxton shares story of how she was saved from being pulled over by the police

It takes a lot more than being a WWE personality to get out of a speeding ticket. Kayla Braxton required a little bit of luck.

Kayla appears on SmackDown and is best known for her interactions with Paul Heyman. Luck appears to have been on Braxton’s side if her recent update is anything to go by.

The host of WWE's The Bump took to social media today to reveal she avoided a speeding ticket. This is thanks to someone else speeding past her when the cop was initially pulling her over. She tweeted out:

"To the guy who just sped past the cop that was already pulling me over causing the cop to change courses and come after you instead, thanks," -Braxton said in a tweet.

Kayla Braxton puts over Brock Lesnar's strength on WWE RAW

Kayla Braxton provides a lot of great commentary on the WWE product every week on The Bump. Fans have appreciated her insights on the product from her Twitter account as well.

Brock Lesnar returned last night on RAW to address his upcoming Last Man Standing match against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

While Lesnar was verbally interrupted by both Paul Heyman and Theory, he was attacked by Chad Gable and Otis of The Alpha Academy. Both of them proceeded to be destroyed by The Beast in the process. The segment ended with Lesnar delivering an F-5 to Otis through the commentator's table.

Braxton commented on Lesnar's path of destruction last night. She compared the ease as to which he tossed Otis around to her throwing her comforter on her bed:

"He made this look easier than I look throwing my comforter on my bed," - Braxton said in a tweet.

Kayla Braxton's WWE popularity has risen in recent months, partly due to her hilarious backstage interactions with Paul Heyman. Those segments quickly became must-see television each week on WWE SmackDown.

