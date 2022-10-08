"Random troll" – WWE employee taunts Zelina Vega after SmackDown return

WWE correspondent and on-screen personality Kayla Braxton fired shots at Zelina Vega after the former tag team champion returned on SmackDown.

The season premiere of the blue brand emanated from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA. The episode served as the final pit stop before Extreme Rules this Saturday. Zelina Vega made her return to the blue brand with Legado Del Fantasma comprising of Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro (fka Raul Mendoza), and Joaquin Wilde. The faction came out and attacked Hit Row.

After the show, Kayla took to social media to make fun of Zelina. She said that it seemed like a "random troll" walked into the ring just in time for Halloween. She later realized that it was just the inaugural Queen's Crown winner sporting a new look.

Here's what the tweet read:

"Omg - I just love Halloween. They just had a random troll run into the ring on SmackDown…. Oh wait. It’s just Zelina Vega."

You can check out Kayla's the tweet below:

Zelina Vega also had a small message for the fans

After her thrilling return, Vega also took to Twitter to share a message with the fans.

The 31-year-old has seen considerable success in WWE, winning the first ever Queen's Crown tournament at Crown Jewel last year. She also held the Women's Tag Team Championships with Carmella.

Vega also managed former United States Champion Andrade El Idolo (fka Andrade) on NXT and on the main roster. She was last seen on Monday Night RAW back in April 2022 competing against the RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair in a losing effort.

According to a report by PWInsider, it was revealed that an injury was the reason behind Zelina Vega's abrupt disappearance from WWE TV. It went on to state that she had surgery.

It will be interesting to see how Vega operates in the new faction and whether she competes in the ring or functions as a mouthpiece for Legado Del Fantasma.

