Kazuchika Okada beats Will Ospreay at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15

Kazuchika Okada faced former CHAOS stablemate Will Ospreay on the first night of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15. It was a battle for the ages between the two former friends as they threw everything they had at each other. Both men gave it everything they had, but in the end, it was Okada who left the Tokyo Dome victorious.

At one point in the match, we saw Ospreay suplex Okada through one of the announcers' table in the ringside area. Ospreay came close to winning on a number of occasions but just couldn't put Okada away.

The finish saw Ospreay hitting Okada with a Spanish Fly. He went for the pin but couldn't get the three count. A frustrated Ospreay repeatedly booted Okada in the head while he was down. When the referee tried to intervene, Ospreay just pushed him away.

Ospreay went to inflict further punishment, but Okada caught him with a beautiful dropkick. He then hit a Rainmaker and then tried to lock in the Money Clip. Ospreay reversed it and hit him with a Tombstone Piledriver followed by a Rainmaker clothesline of his own. This wasn't enough to put Okada away, and it was another near fall. Okada hit back with a Tombstone of his own and then followed it up with one final Rainmaker clothesline to pin Will Ospreay.

Final sequence from Ospreay/Okada pic.twitter.com/eV376EWCJu — GIFSkull III (Backup) #RIPBrodieLee (@SkullGIF) January 4, 2021

Interestingly, this match saw Okada hit The Rainmaker for the first time in almost a year.

A quick recap of the feud between Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada

Kazuchika Okada brough Will Ospreay into New Japan as a member of his CHAOS stable.

At last year's G1 CLIMAX, Ospreay beat The Rainmaker after interference from Great-O-Khan and Bea Priestley. Ospreay turned heel and attacked Okada after the match and, in turn, left CHAOS to form his own stable, The Empire, along with Bea Priestley and Great-O-Khan. Jeff Cobb also joined the stable in November 2020.