Kazuchika Okada set to challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at the Tokyo Dome

New Japan Pro Wrestling has confirmed that Kazuchika Okada will challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at the Wrestle Grand Slam. The Rainmaker will face the winner of the upcoming title match between new champion Will Ospreay and his first challenger Shingo Takagi.

At the recently concluded Sakura Genesis show, Ospreay won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship by beating Kota Ibushi. In a thrilling main event bout between the pair, The Commonwealth Kingpin overcame the former IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion by hitting the Storm Breaker for the win.

Following his victory, Ospreay called out Kazuchika Okada and challenged him to a match. Having lost to Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 15, the newly-crowned IWGP World Heavyweight Champion made it clear that he wants to avenge his Tokyo Dome loss to Okada.

A major announcement for Wrestle Grand Slam in the Tokyo Dome on May 29!



A major announcement for Wrestle Grand Slam in the Tokyo Dome on May 29!

Kazuchika Okada will challenge the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion in the main event!

However, NJPW instead granted Shingo Takagi the first shot at Ospreay's World Title. Takagi lost to Ospreay in this year's New Japan Cup final. However, he will aim to walk out as the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion when he faces the United Empire's leader at Wrestling Dontaku.

Kazuchika Okada will get his IWGP World Heavyweight Title shot on May 29

Kazuchika Okada will compete in the main event of the NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam on May 29. The show will mark New Japan Pro Wrestling's return to the Tokyo Dome and Okada now has a chance to go 2-0 up against his former CHAOS stablemate Ospreay.

However, Ospreay will once again have to get past Takagi on May 4. The two arch-rivals will headline the second night of Wrestling Dontaku.

Kazuchika Okada, a former five-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, last held the primary title of New Japan at Wrestle Kingdom 14. Last year at the Tokyo Dome, The Rainmaker dropped the IWGP Heavyweight Title to Tetsuya Naito. However, he will have the opportunity to win the World Championship at the same venue next month.