Kazuchika Okada set to challenge Shingo Takagi for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 16

The main event of Wrestle Kingdom 16 for January 4 has been confirmed. Shingo Takagi is set to defend his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada.

In the aftermath of NJPW Power Struggle 2021, New Japan Pro Wrestling management announced the news at a press conference. NJPW's official social media handles also confirmed the same.

Here's the announcement made by NJPW on Twitter, as Shingo Takagi and Kazuchika Okada are set for battle on January 4th:

Kazuchika Okada recently won the G1 Climax 31 by defeating Kota Ibushi in the final of the tournament. However, his victory was caused due to a doctor's stoppage as Ibushi was seemingly unable to continue due to a legitimate injury.

At the recent NJPW Power Struggle event, Kazuchika Okada defended his G1 Climax 31 contract against Bullet Club's Tama Tonga.

Having won the prestigious tournament for the third time, The Rainmaker was made to defend his right to challenge for the world title at Wrestle Kingdom, as Tonga was the only man who had pinned Okada clean during the G1 Climax.

Kazuchika Okada will aim to end Shingo Takagi's reign at Wrestle Kingdom 16

Kazuchika Okada's goal will be to end The Dragon's title reign at the Tokyo Dome.

Will Ospreay won the title after beating inaugural world champion Kota Ibushi, who had merged both the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships. However, following his first defense of the title against Takagi, a neck injury forced The Commonwealth Kingpin to vacate the belt.

Earlier in the year, at Dominion, Takagi won the vacant title by beating Kazuchika Okada himself. The Dragon then followed up with title defenses against the likes of Hiroshi Tanahashi, EVIL, and very recently against Zack Sabre Jr.

At the Tokyo Dome in 2022, Takagi's goal will be to retain the title by beating Okada once again.

