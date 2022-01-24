"It might be all of these different situations" – 6-time heavyweight champion expresses interest in facing Triple H, CM Punk, current champion

Kazuchika Okada expressed interest in potential matches against Triple H, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and current WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

At Wrestle Kingdom 16, The Rainmaker captured the IWGP World Heavyweight Championships by beating Shingo Takagi on Night 1. The following night, Okada beat former CHAOS stablemate Will Ospreay in an incredible match to retain the title.

During a recent interview with The Wrestling Observer, Okada explained why it's important to speculate regarding potential dream matches amid the pandemic:

"We can't possibly say it at the moment, and everything is so up in the air, and sometimes putting these situations out, they might just end as dream matches and everybody's got a limited number of days left. But it's because we're in the situation that we're in that these dream matches become more important to all of us as fans, to give something to imagine and speculate and look forward to."

Okada named AEW's Bryan Danielson and CM Punk as the stars he'd like to face. The reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion also expressed his interest in a match with Triple H and Shinsuke Nakamura.

During Nakamura's time in NJPW, he worked alongside Okada as part of the CHAOS faction. The former King of Strong Style is currently working under SmackDown and is enjoying his second reign as the Intercontinental Champion:

"Who knows, it might be Bryan Danielson, it might be CM Punk, it might be Triple H, or it might be Shinsuke Nakamura. It might be all of these different situations. Now we're in this situation we're in as a planet and as a society it's more important than ever to have these crazy speculations and wild dreams of things we can do."

Check out Kazuchika Okada's full interview with The Wrestling Observer below:

It's quite unlikely for Triple H to return to the WWE ring

Triple H is currently WWE's Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development. The former multi-time world champion has been focusing on his career outside the ring and towards the development of WWE as a whole.

In 2019, at WrestleMania 35, Triple H competed in one of his final marquee matches as he shared the ring with Batista. The Game beat his former Evolution stablemate via assistance from Ric Flair.

The former member of DX then faced Randy Orton at Super ShowDown 2019. The following year, 2020, marked the first year Triple H didn't wrestle a single match.

In January 2021, on an episode of RAW, Triple H was challenged to brawl against Randy Orton, which he accepted. The brawl eventually ended in a no-contest.

Also Read Article Continues below

As things stand, it remains quite unlikely for The Game to return to in-ring action after he recently suffered a severe genetic heart issue.

A WWE Hall of Famer doesn't think Lita should win the Royal Rumble. More right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh