"Keep chipping away" - 33-year-old superstar sends interesting message following WWE RAW

A 33-year-old WWE Superstar has sent an interesting message following this week's edition of RAW.

This past Monday's episode of RAW was the final episode before WWE Payback this Saturday. The Judgment Day's Damian Priest battled Sami Zayn in the first match of the night. Zayn had control of the bout when JD McDonagh showed up out of nowhere. McDonagh provided a distraction, and Priest capitalized with the South of Heaven Chokeslam for the pinfall victory.

After the match, McDonagh got in the ring with Priest, but The Judgment Day member wanted nothing to do with him. The Punisher shoved the Irish Ace away and left him alone to get beaten down by Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Following WWE RAW, JD McDonagh took to his Instagram story to share a message. He uploaded a photo of himself hitting a Moonsault 13 years ago on the independent wrestling scene and also an image of himself hitting the same move on RAW. He added the caption "Keep chipping away" in his post seen below.

McDonagh shares message on his Instagram story.

WWE RAW star JD McDonagh claims The Judgment Day would be lucky to have him

JD McDonagh recently claimed that The Judgment Day faction would be lucky to have him.

McDonagh has developed a bond with Finn Balor, but the rest of the faction doesn't seem to trust him. There has been tension within The Judgment Day since Damian Priest captured the Money in the Bank contract on July 1, and JD has made matters worse.

After Priest shoved him away on WWE RAW, the USA Network's official Twitter account wondered when McDonagh would get the hint that he was not wanted in The Judgment Day. The Irish Ace reacted to the post and claimed the faction would be lucky to have him.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest are scheduled to battle Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a Steel City Street Fight for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WWE Payback. It will be fascinating to see if JD McDonagh plays a factor in the title match this Saturday night in Pittsburgh.

