"They'd be lucky to have me" - 33-year-old star wants to join The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

A 33-year-old WWE Superstar has made it known that he wants to be a part of The Judgment Day faction on RAW.

There has been tension brewing within The Judgment Day faction since Damian Priest emerged victorious in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match on July 1st. Finn Balor battled Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank for the World Heavyweight Championship but came up short. Balor lost to Rollins once again at SummerSlam and could be jealous of his stablemate for winning the Money in the Bank contract.

In recent weeks on RAW, JD McDonagh has been seen lingering around The Judgment Day. McDonagh helped The Archer of Infamy defeat Sami Zayn last night on WWE RAW. However, Priest shoved McDonagh away after the match and seemingly has no interest in adding him to The Judgment Day.

JD McDonagh took to social media during last night's episode of the red brand and responded to a post from the USA Network's official Twitter account. USA Network wondered what it would take for McDonagh to accept that he is not a part of The Judgment Day, and the RAW star reacted by claiming they would be lucky to have him:

"They'd be lucky to have me," he posted.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo shares his thoughts on JD McDonagh

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently criticized JD McDonagh and compared him to a former United States Champion.

JD McDonagh was selected by RAW in this year's WWE Draft but has only just started to make an impact. The Irish Ace has formed a bond with The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, but the rest of the group seems unsure about him.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo compared McDonagh to former United States Champion Austin Theory. Russo claimed a lot of the talent that goes through NXT are just wrestlers and don't stand out on television:

"Bro, come on, man. This guy, man. It's another Austin Theory. This is Austin Theory 2.0. Guys that go through NXT, they appear on TV and they're just wrestlers." [20:02 - 20:15]

Finn Balor and Damian Priest will have to get on the same page this week as they are scheduled to battle Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at WWE Payback. It will be interesting to see if McDonagh attempts to get involved in the match this Saturday night.

