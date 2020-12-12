Keith Lee has been confirmed as one of names that Vince McMahon has ordered to "improve" in the ring.

It was recently reported that Vince McMahon "threw a fit" about the ability of some stars on the WWE main roster. Apparently, McMahon specifically targeted the "big guys" and ordered them to go back to the Performance Center to retrain with Adam Pearce and Drew Gulak.

Now PWInsider has confirmed that one of those "big guys" sent to hone his skills at the PC is the "Limitless One" Keith Lee.

The report also confirms that Otis, Dabbo Kato, Dio Maddin and AJ Styles' bodyguard Omos are among several wrestlers that have been ordered to improve and refine their in-ring work in regular workouts at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Keith Lee made his RAW debut in August.

Lee has only been a part of the main roster for several months and despite making a big impact by facing and beating Randy Orton at Payback, he is yet to truly find his feet on Monday Night RAW.

Who will earn the opportunity to challenge @DMcIntyreWWE for the #WWEChampionship?



It's a Sudden Death Triple Threat Match tomorrow night on #WWERaw between @RealKeithLee, @SuperKingofBros & @AJStylesOrg! — WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2020

Despite being put in high-profile situations such as mixing it up with WWE champion Drew McIntyre, being part of the winning team at Survivor Series and challenging to become the number one contender, the powers that be have requested that he improve.

Lee has recently been the focal point of an episode of WWE 24, which showed him and McMahon having an eye-catching discussion backstage after his RAW debut. The clip shows McMahon praising Lee's ability and his desire to do big things with the big man.

I just wanted to say thank you to those taking the time to watch my documentary on @WWENetwork.



I've shared things with you I didn't have the gall to share with friends or family. I'm happy to share this as well. This is real. This is me.#Leegion #BaskInMyGlory #iAmLimitless pic.twitter.com/jP29pjeFLP — Merri-Lee (@RealKeithLee) December 6, 2020

Advertisement

The news comes as big shock to the wrestling world as Keith Lee is known as an amazing wrestler that can do astonishing things. Those who know him from his days on the independent scene and NXT have seen the wonderful feats he is capable of performing in the squared circle.

Just one year ago, he went toe-to-toe with Roman Reigns at the end of Survivor Series and then, earlier this year, he had a memorable interaction with Brock Lesner at the Royal Rumble.

Hopefully Keith Lee's "improvements" are completed quickly and he can take his rightful place at the top of WWE's main event scene as soon as possible, or as Vince McMahon allows.