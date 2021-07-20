Keith Lee breaks silence after losing his return match on WWE RAW, makes a request to fans

Former NXT Champion Keith Lee made his long-awaited return to Monday Night RAW tonight. He answered WWE Champion Bobby Lashley's open challenge on the Red brand to thunderous applause from the fans in attendance.

Lee went on to face Lashley in a non-title match. However, he ended up losing to The All Mighty in his return match, leaving his fans disappointed. Keith Lee was away from WWE television for nearly six months and fans expected The Limitless One to get a better showing than what he got on RAW tonight.

Following his return and loss on Monday Night RAW, Lee has taken to Twitter to send the following message to the WWE Universe. He claimed that he got goosebumps from the pop that the Dallas crowd gave him and requested them to keep that up so the WWE management listens to them.

"Thank you Dallas. Instant goosebumps. Keep that up and no one will have a choice but to listen," wrote Keith Lee in his tweet.

Thank you Dallas. Instant goosebumps. Keep that up and no one will have a choice but to listen.#Leegion #BaskInMyGlory #iAmLimitless https://t.co/bCv81ChGbw — Eventual Lee (@RealKeithLee) July 20, 2021

What happened after Keith Lee's loss to Bobby Lashley?

After defeating Keith Lee, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley's celebration was cut short as WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg made his return. In his typical style, he confronted Lashley and told him "I'm next", laying out a challenge for the WWE title.

We are most likely headed towards a Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg match for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2021. This match has been rumored to take place at the pay-per-view since last week. The reactions from fans aren't great as Goldberg is getting yet another shot at the WWE title, taking away the opportunity from a young talent.

It is interesting to note that earlier this year in January, Keith Lee faced Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship on RAW and lost. After the match, Goldberg made his return and challenged then-WWE Champion McIntyre for his title at Royal Rumble. Many fans pointed out the similarity between that segment and the one that took place tonight on the Red brand.

Keith Lee losing to the WWE Champion just for GOLDBERG to come back is a thing now 😂#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/GtmrchiIZu — WrestleKroux (@WrestleKrouxVII) July 20, 2021

