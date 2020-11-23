The 2020 WWE Survivor Series event was focused around The Undertaker, with various WWE Superstars talking about the best moments of The Deadman's 30-year career. Knowing that we were up for some big surprises tonight. However, no one expected that one of those surprises would be a new song for Keith Lee, something fans have been clamoring on about for months now.

The WWE Universe was ecstatic when they heard the opening lines to Keith Lee's old NXT theme song on RAW after SummerSlam. However, after the first line, the song quickly shifted into a generic instrumental rock song. From that moment, fans of Lee have been furious with WWE's presentation of the Limitless One. So much so, in fact, that Lee had to take to social media to calm the fans down.

Music is out of my hands.



Period.



Leave it be. I'll sort it out later. — Sad Lee (@RealKeithLee) August 25, 2020

Finally, that seems to have been resolved.

Keith Lee enters Survivor Series with new music

The men's Survivor Series Elimination Match kicked off the PPV this year, with Team RAW entering the ring first. AJ Styles was out first with his associate, followed by Matt Riddle at Survivor Series.

Next out was the first man to hold the NXT and North American Championships at the same time, Keith Lee. Instead of the song we've sadly grown accustomed to hearing over the past few months blaring out in the ThunderDome, the WWE Universe was given a new piece of music that better suited the big man.

Yes, the Limitless One is back to singing his own song it seems, and that alone left the fans quite excited on social media. Hopefully, that's a sign of things to come for one of WWE's most incredible talents.