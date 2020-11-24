In a first-time matchup tonight on WWE Monday Night RAW, Keith Lee went one-on-one with United States Champion Bobby Lashley. The match was made to see who would advance to next week's triple threat No. 1 contender match to earn a shot at Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship.

Early on in the match, right before a commercial break, there was a scary spot where Lashley had Lee on his shoulders and tried to rush the Limitless One into the corner post.

Instead, it looked like Lashley faltered and ate the ring post head first. Later in the match, Lashley was seen visibly bleeding from the side of his head, which could have been the result of the earlier spot.

Keith Lee defeats Bobby Lashley via DQ after interference from MVP on WWE RAW

The finish of the match saw Lee break out of Lashley's "Hurt Lock" finisher, before MVP got involved by attacking Lee and causing the disqualification. You can't help but assume this isn't the last we've seen of Lee and Lashley battling it out.

Keith Lee now joins "The Original Bro" Riddle in next week's triple threat match for the No. 1 contendership of the WWE Championship.

Still to come on WWE RAW tonight, Randy Orton will face AJ Styles to determine who takes the final spot in the triple threat match next week. It looks to be the main event of the evening.