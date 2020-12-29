Keith Lee earns WWE Championship match against Drew McIntyre on RAW

Keith Lee defeated Sheamus in the opening match of Monday Night RAW to become the No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship. Lee came out on top in a grueling match against the Celtic Warrior. He will face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship next week on RAW Legends Night.

The segment began with McIntyre addressing the crowd about last week's actions, where Sheamus attacked Keith Lee after the match.

This would lead to both Sheamus and Keith Lee coming down to the ring to discuss what happened that night. However, during a short discussion between Keith Lee and Drew McIntyre, the Celtic Warrior would hit Lee with two Brogue Kicks before the bell rang.

Sheamus looked like he had the advantage throughout the first half of the match, thanks to his attack before the bell. There were some great spots in the match, including a moment where Sheamus had a near fall after hitting Keith Lee with a White Noise. However, Keith Lee came out on top after a tackle on Sheamus turned things in his favor during the second half.

The match would end after Keith Lee hit a big Spirit Bomb on Sheamus, pinning him for the three count. Following his victory, Keith Lee would confront Drew McIntyre, who had been watching the match from the announce table. However, we still don't know if things are done between Lee and Sheamus.

Can Keith Lee kick off 2021 by winning gold?

His victory over Sheamus means Keith Lee will be facing Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship on RAW Legends Night next week. WWE has been building up to this match over the past couple of weeks.

Previous episodes featured several segments that saw Keith Lee question the friendship between Sheamus and McIntyre. As such, he got thrown into a tag match along with the best friends last week.

However, things didn't end in a friendly manner after Sheamus Brogue Kicked the Limitless One. This all led to Keith Lee's victory on tonight's episode of RAW. Perhaps we will kick off the New Year with a new WWE Champion on RAW Legends Night.