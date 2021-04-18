Keith Lee finally breaks silence on his WWE absence 

Keith Lee has not been seen on WWE TV since early February, and fans have predictably raised several questions regarding the Limitless One's status in the company.

The recent round of WWE releases seemingly cast a dark cloud over Keith Lee's status, but the superstar took to Twitter to dispel all fears and send a timely message to his fans.

The former NXT North America champion said he missed all his followers and was grateful for all the words of support that he had received online during his hiatus. Keith Lee promised to return stronger, perfectly realizing that he has a lot of ground to cover once he's back on WWE programming.

Here's what Keith Lee tweeted out:

"I miss you guys, as well as all the others that expressed this sentiment... whether in dm's, tweets, or comments. I miss you all. But do not fret. I will fight like no other to return...and when I do, we got a LOT of ground to cover. 💜 #Leegion"

Original plans for Keith Lee before his WWE hiatus

Fightful Select reported at the end of March that Keith Lee was off TV due to "health reasons."

As reported by Dave Meltzer, Lee was originally slated to win the WWE United States Championship at Elimination Chamber from Bobby Lashley in the Triple Threat match. However, WWE was forced to pull Lee off TV, and Riddle gained the most from the situation.

"Riddle's winning the U.S. title was not the original plan. The booked idea for the three-way was for Riddle to lose the fall to Lee, as a way to get the belt off Lashley since they were moving him to the WWE title and get the U.S. title on Lee. But Lee missed the show due to health-related issues and still hasn't returned."

WWE needs all hands on deck in the aftermath of WrestleMania 37, and Lee's return could be a big shot in the arm for the company.

How will the company reintroduce Keith Lee to Monday Night RAW?