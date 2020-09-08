Keith Lee makes a request to Drew McIntyre after WWE RAW

On tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Keith Lee took on WWE veteran Randy Orton in a singles contest. Things didn't end well for Orton, as Drew McIntyre appeared out of nowhere and hit him with a devastating Claymore Kick. Orton could be seen clutching his jaw when Drew was done with him and headed backstage.

On RAW Talk, Keith Lee had something to say about Drew McIntyre's interference, and he didn't look happy one bit.

Drew McIntyre is a friend of mine, We have history, lots of history. Some, not so great. Some, great. Even before WWE. Drew, let me just talk to you first. I'm very happy that you're okay, very happy. But I don't understand... I get tonight, you got a fractured jaw, you're fighting through the pain, you wanna pay a guy back.

I get why, tonight. But I have an issue with the fact that I know that you know there's only one chance that you have to make a first impression, you interfered tonight. I have since redeemed you, I have avenged you, and said, 'Okay, now this is done, now I took care of this for you, now you can come back and give him the beating that he deserves.'

Drew, I'm happy that you're getting your receipts, but please man. I just got here, give me a chance. If I'm making waves, let me serve bro, please. I'm going to respect you and your reign as a champion, but please, also, respect me. Our past doesn't matter right now, this is about respect man. I'm asking you, man to man, do what you need to do, no more in my matches. I have to prove that I'm limitless.

Keith Lee not happy about Drew McIntyre getting involved in his matches. Keith sent Drew a message during Raw Talk. #WWERaw https://t.co/KVT5z44vXt — WrestlingNews.co - WWE/AEW News (@WrestlingNewsCo) September 8, 2020

Keith Lee is certainly not happy at what happened tonight on RAW

Keith Lee defeated Randy Orton clean at WWE Payback to a loud chorus of cheers and there's no question that he has a bright future ahead of him in WWE. However, McIntyre came out and interfered during his match on RAW and this is not the first time the WWE Champion has done it. A few weeks ago, he did the same on Lee's RAW debut as well.

Keith Lee's words on RAW Talk were nothing but respectful, but it would be interesting to see how McIntyre reacts to the same. These two behemoths are bound to collide sometime in the future, and tonight's promo gave us a hint of what could be in store for us when that eventually happens.