Keith Lee reacts to Drew McIntyre interfering in his debut match on WWE RAW

Tonight's episode fo WWE RAW marked the debut of former NXT Superstar Keith Lee on the red brand. The Moment Maker went on to challenge Randy Orton for a match, but it was interrupted by Drew McIntyre. The latter was involved in an altercation with Orton earlier on WWE RAW.

After the show went off the air, Keith Lee appeared on RAW Talk and addressed the entire situation. He said that he would have preferred if McIntyre didn't interfere in his match. However, he understands his friend's position and will now face Orton on his behalf. Here's what the WWE RAW Superstar had to say,

"I am going to answer because it is ridiculous. Do you see my size? Here's the reality. Tonight, you saw a snippet of what I am capable of. And it was spoilt by my own friend but I also understand his side of things. He is going through a lot with Mr. Orton. He has seen a lot of people get damaged, that he has grown up fans of, being kicked in the head. He is upset, I understand. But, I watched my friend get loaded into an ambulance, and driven out."

"And you came to me yourself and said, 'How do you feel about it?' I said I would have loved to have to come to Drew McIntyre to talk about the interference. However, the reality is I expect him to be okay. With that said, they key here is the actual word Payback and Randy deserves it."

Tonight, on WWE RAW, it was also confirmed that Keith Lee would face Randy Orton at the upcoming Payback PPV. Thus, Lee now has a huge opportunity to establish himself as a big threat on the red brand.

Drew McIntyre sustains a serious injury on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre was subjected to three brutal punts by Randy Orton, which left the WWE Champion in desperate need of immediate medical help. It has been reported that he possibly suffered from skull fracture on WWE RAW tonight. The official update from WWE stated that the injury could potentially become 'career-threatning'.

McIntyre had to be rushed to a medical facility, and WWE are yet to give a concrete update on his health. However, he is now expected to miss Payback next Sunday. Instead, it will be Keith lee who will take on Randy Orton in an attempt to make the latter bear the consequences of his action's on WWE RAW this week.