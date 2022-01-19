"Poor Walter" - Recently released WWE Superstar reacts to The Ring General's new name

Former WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee gave his opinion on Vince McMahon changing WALTER's name. Lee, who himself underwent a name change before his release, sympathized with The Ring General in a social media post.

The Imperium leader is the latest star in the promotion to undergo a name change. The former NXT UK Champion interrupted the ring announcer after his match on NXT 2.0 and announced himself as "Gunther."

Following the show, former WWE star Keith Lee chimed in with his views on the name change and posted a message for The NXT Star on Twitter:

Man....if what I'm hearing is real....Poor Walter," Lee Tweeted.

It had been reported earlier that the company had filed for a trademark for Gunther Stark, but no one knew who that was for until now.

The name change did not sit well with the wrestling community as Gunther Stark was a captain lieutenant, serving the navy for Nazi Germany during World War II. The announcement received heavy backlash from the fans and critics alike.

WALTER defeated Roderick Strong on WWE NXT 2.0

The main event of this week's edition of NXT 2.0 saw the leaders of Imperium and Diamond Mine collide in a one-on-one match as Roderick Strong faced the longest reigning champion in NXT history.

The match between the two was set up after Malcolm Bivens of Diamond Mine was trash-talking The Imperium, which did not sit well with their leader.

Roderick Strong and WALTER are two of the most experienced wrestlers on the NXT roster, and the bout between the duo was everything fans would have hoped for. In arguably the best match of the night, the Imperium leader won after giving The former Undisputed Era member a powerbomb from the heavens.

Fans can expect weekly classics from The Ring General now that he's a permanent member of the US-based NXT. WALTER is one of the most dominating athletes, and it wouldn't be surprising if WWE speeds up his move to the main roster.

What are your thoughts on the powerhouse's new ring name? Sound off in the comments!

