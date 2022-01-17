WWE could have big plans for WALTER on NXT 2.0

WWE recently teased WALTER's first feud in NXT 2.0. The former NXT UK Champion was seen in a backstage altercation with Malcolm Bivens and Roderick Strong of Diamond Mine.

In an exclusive WWE video, Malcolm Bivens was hyping the chances of The Creed Brothers in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. But the Diamond Mine manager was soon interrupted by The Ring General who wasn't pleased by Malcolm's words about The Imperium.

The enraged Austrian shoved Bivens against a locker when Roderick Strong came in to make the save. The former Cruiserweight champion made it clear that he wasn't scared of The Powerhouse before being warned that he should be.

WALTER and Roderick Strong have faced each other before in WWE

Currently among the best performers in NXT 2.0, WALTER and Strong are popular for their trademark moves. While one is known for chopping the soul out of his opponents, the other is a messiah of backbreakers.

The two previously met in a massive eight-man tag team match at Worlds Collide, where the former NXT UK Star led Imperium to a victory over The Undisputed Era.

The duo had also locked horns in 2007 in the first round of the Strong Style tournament of Westside Xtreme Wrestling.

Strong lost his NXT Cruiserweight Championship to Carmelo Hayes at New Year's Evil. The former Undisputed Era member will look to bounce back, but his task won't be easy as he's up against one of the most dominant performers today.

WALTER was NXT UK Champion for 870 days and crushed everyone in his path. The Ring General recently transitioned full time to US-based NXT and will be looking to make a name for himself in the States as well.

What are your thoughts on a potential feud between WALTER and Roderick Strong? Sound off in the comments!

