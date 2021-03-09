Keith Lee sends heartfelt tweet during WWE hiatus

RAW Superstar Keith Lee has sent a heartfelt message to the WWE Universe via his Twitter handle.

Lee hasn't been featured on WWE TV for a while. He was set to compete in a WWE United States Championship Triple Threat match at Elimination Chamber against Bobby Lashley and Riddle. However, WWE pulled him at the last moment.

Lee's fans weren't happy over him being pulled out of the match. Many had speculated that he would be winning the United States title at Elimination Chamber, kicking off a push on the main roster.

He has mostly been silent during his WWE hiatus but recently posted a tweet assuring the WWE Universe that he misses them.

I miss you guys too. Just know that. — Impatient Lee (@RealKeithLee) March 9, 2021

Keith Lee's main roster run has been a mixed bag so far

Keith Lee was one of the most impressive Superstars on the NXT roster when he was a mainstay on the show. He held the NXT North American and NXT titles at the same time before being called up to WWE RAW last year.

At Payback 2020, Keith Lee defeated Randy Orton in the biggest win of his WWE career. Over the next few months, WWE didn't do much with Lee.

Fans who had been expecting to see a monster push for him on the main roster were left disappointed. On the February 8, 2021 edition of WWE RAW, Lee defeated Riddle in a singles match. This was the last that fans saw of him in the ring.

Hard Times. — Impatient Lee (@RealKeithLee) February 24, 2021

Keith Lee was pulled from the Elimination Chamber event, and there's no concrete news in regards to his return to WWE TV. Do you miss Keith Lee? Will he get to play a prominent role at WrestleMania 37? Sound off in the comments.