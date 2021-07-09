"Patience my friends" - Keith Lee sends a special message to his fans; looks back upon a memorable WWE moment

One year ago, at WWE NXT The Great American Bash Night 2, Keith Lee defeated Adam Cole in a winner-takes-all match to win the NXT Championship. Thus, Lee became the first ever WWE Star to hold both the NXT and the North American Championships at the same time.

Even though Keith Lee relinquished the WWE NXT North American Championship only two weeks later, becoming a double champion was a memorable moment in the history of the Black and Gold Brand.

Today, July 8, marks the one-year anniversary of his victory over Adam Cole. Moments ago, Lee took to Twitter to acknowledge the special occasion and send a heartwarming message to his fans amidst his absence from WWE TV:

"Many of you are reminding me of this day a year ago. So much has happened since then, it feels so long ago. Patience my friends....there is zero quit IN me. So don't you quit ON me. I miss you. And I love you." - Keith Lee

The former NXT Champion went on to hold the title for 44 days before dropping it to current champion Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver: XXX. That encounter happened to be Lee's last match in NXT.

Keith Lee was called up to the WWE main roster in August

Keith Lee

Following his loss to Kross, Lee was called up to WWE RAW where he was put directly in a feud with Randy Orton, who at the time had recently challenged for the WWE Championship. The two even competed at WWE Payback, where Lee picked up the win.

After a promising few weeks on the main roster, Lee established himself as a legitimate threat to the WWE RAW roster. He even had a star-making performance at Survivor Series 2021, where he obliterated the SmackDown stars as part of Team RAW.

Lee further climbed up the ladder and challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at RAW: Legends Night in January. However, The Scottish Warrior was able to defeat Keith Lee after a hard fought battle.

This resulted in Keith Lee being briefly relegated to the midcard where he competed with Riddle, Sheamus, Morrison and The Miz around the WWE U.S. Title picture.

Lee was even scheduled to face Bobby Lashley and Riddle in a triple threat match for the U.S. Championship at Elimination Chamber but was replaced by John Morrison at the last moment. Keith Lee has not been seen on WWE TV since because as per the latest reports, he isn't medically cleared to compete.

What do you think is next for Keith Lee? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

