Where is Keith Lee now?

Keith Lee was a prominent player in NXT, and his arrival at RAW signaled that he'd be a major star on the red brand too. He even scored a victory against Randy Orton at Payback to let the world know that he had indeed arrived.

He soon entered the WWE Championship picture and scored a massive win for Team RAW at Survivor Series 2020. He later entered the WWE United States Championship picture but an injury right before the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view derailed his momentum. We haven't seen Keith Lee since.

While there was criticism leveled at WWE for sending Lee to the Performance Center along with a whole bunch of other big men, it was clear that the company had major plans for him. With Braun Strowman missing in action, there's a top spot waiting to be filled.

When is Keith Lee returning to action?

Regarding Keith Lee's situation right now, Dave Meltzer said the following in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

The basic gist is that Lee is not medically cleared, and he's made the decision to keep that private at this point.

Lee has also been constantly addressing fans on his own social media account. Here is a glimpse of what he's let the world know thus far:

To the people offering uplifting words.... know that I appreciate you greatly. And worry not, when I say #iAmLimitless, I MEAN IT.



I will try to find a way to explain everything in the most efficient way possible. Give me just a little more time. — Optimistic Lee (@RealKeithLee) May 24, 2021

In fact, Lee even went as far as to assure us that he would let us know why he is away:

I wanted to do something educational, but also inspiring to tell you guys about everything since late January. Seems that is off the table for now.



So....with that, I will find another way to tell guys about everything. It might simply a video of me chatting with you. We'll see. — Optimistic Lee (@RealKeithLee) June 4, 2021

When a fan asked Keith Lee what was next for him, he replied that only time would tell. Lee's partner Mia Yim, also known as RECKONING during her stint with RETRIBUTION, has been vocal on social media, letting people know that Lee's condition is nobody's business.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to wish Lee all the best and hope that whatever is ailing him gets cured as soon as possible. He is clearly trying his best to get back in the ring as soon as he can, to entertain fans in the best way possible.

