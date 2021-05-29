Real reason why Keith Lee has not made his WWE return revealed - Reports

There continues to be a lot of confusion surrounding Keith Lee's WWE status as the company has not utilized the former NXT double champion on television since February.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that, as things stand, WWE has not medically cleared Keith Lee to compete. Meltzer added that Lee has decided to keep things private regarding his medical status.

Here's what Dave Meltzer stated in the Newsletter:

"The basic gist is that Lee is not medically cleared, and he's made the decision to keep that private at this point."

Keith Lee's message for his fans

While Keith Lee has been secretive about his WWE return, the former NXT Champion has updated fans on social media, requesting everyone to be patient.

"To the people offering uplifting words.... know that I appreciate you greatly. And worry not, when I say #iAmLimitless, I MEAN IT. I will try to find a way to explain everything in the most efficient way possible. Give me just a little more time," Keith Lee wrote on Twitter.

Keith Lee's fiancé Mia Yim also reacted to fan reactions and said that her partner's personal issues are nobody's business.

The recent spree of WWE releases did raise doubts over Keith Lee's standing in the company. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp was quick to debunk rumors of Keith Lee's release as the superstar is still contracted by WWE.

"WWE officials and talent have both confirmed to me that Keith Lee has not been released, debunking a vague rumor that was gaining steam this afternoon," noted SRS.

Keith Lee was positioned to win the WWE United States Championship before his unforeseen hiatus. The Limitless One will be back on WWE programming sooner rather than later, but how should WWE reintroduce the 36-year-old superstar?

