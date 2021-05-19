5 storylines for Keith Lee's return to WWE

Keith Lee is one of WWE's biggest stars but has not been seen in the company for a while. He was set for a run with the United States title. Unfortunately, he had to take time away from WWE thanks to an injury he suffered.

Lee has been active on social media and has talked about working on getting back to the ring. Hopefully, the superstar will be able to return soon.

When he does return, Lee will need to start wrestling at the top level immediately. After being gone for so long, he will need to make an impact with his return storyline.

He could battle a number of superstars and WWE could go in any direction with his return. There are several feuds he could get into when he finally returns.

The following are possible storylines for Keith Lee's return to WWE RAW.

#5 Keith Lee could face Sheamus

So after successfully defeating Miz and Morrison just moments ago, Keith Lee and Sheamus have decided to battle each other?!



I’m so confused. 😂 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Ir3G5rCFHb — CONNER🇨🇦 (@VancityConner) January 12, 2021

Keith Lee was originally supposed to win the WWE United States Championship, according to reports. Unfortunately, injuries and health issues saw the superstar taken off television. He was one of the most beloved babyfaces on the roster and the fans were all behind him. A title run would have been the perfect way for him to get where he needed to be.

Sheamus is currently the WWE United States Champion. Keith Lee's return could see him challenge Sheamus directly to pick up where he left off. Lee facing Sheamus would see the two superstars have quite a few interesting and entertaining matches.

Both stars are capable of putting on matches that their fans will love. Perhaps this could be the best way to bring the superstar back to the roster, as he could also get a title run out of it, and fans would finally see him get the push that he rightfully deserves.

From there, he could move on to other feuds and build his presence on the main roster.

