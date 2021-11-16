Keith Lee shares a comment that sums up his time in WWE

Keith Lee's time on the WWE main roster left a lot to be desired.

With the Survivor Series upcoming on Sunday, several WWE Superstars are reflecting on past moments from the history of what used to be one of the company's most important pay-per-views each year.

Ricochet took to social media yesterday to reminisce about the 2019 Survivor Series that featured RAW vs. SmackDown vs. NXT. This match saw a breakout moment for NXT's Keith Lee, which led many to believe he'd be a main eventer for WWE once he officially arrived on the main roster.

Lee saw the tweet and replied to Ricochet this afternoon with a pretty sad statement, all things considered:

"I seem to have a vague memory of this Survivor Series," Keith Lee tweeted to Ricochet.

Keith Lee is currently sitting out his 90-day non-compete with WWE

Survivor Series 2019 was arguably one of the top three moments of Keith Lee's time on the WWE main roster. Two out of those three moments also occurred while he was still part of the black and gold brand.

Lee's second big moment came when he faced off against Brock Lesnar in the 2020 Royal Rumble. Lesnar's facial expressions and reaction alone put Lee over in a big way and gave fans plenty of hope that The Limitless One would reach great heights when he finally arrived on the main roster.

Keith Lee's final big moment on the WWE main roster came at the pay-per-view Payback in September of 2020 when he defeated "The Viper" Randy Orton in less than seven minutes. This was a dominant victory over a multi-time WWE Champion that seemingly confirmed the WWE Universe's theory that there were big things in store for Lee on the main roster. Unfortunately, this never really materialized.

Keith Lee will be free to sign with another wrestling company in February 2022. Wherever the former NXT Champion ends up, you can bet there will be a gigantic chip on the big man's shoulder to prove to the company who released him what kind of mistake they made.

Do you remember Keith Lee's performance at Survivor Series 2019? Do you think WWE made a big mistake by releasing him? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

