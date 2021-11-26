Keith Lee shows off new look in the midst of his WWE non-compete clause

Will Keith Lee be sporting a new look the next time we see him in a wrestling ring?

Former RAW Superstar Keith Lee is currently in the process of sitting out his WWE 90-day non-compete clause. Wrestling fans all around the world are anxious to see where The Limitless One will pop up in 2022.

Keith Lee took to social media this afternoon to show off a surprising new look with a lot of white in his hair, something Lee says he started getting when he was 16:

"Here's a fun fact about me. I started getting white hair at 16 years of age! Personally, I like it. I wish it was all white. Unfortunately, many don't understand science, and *only* associate it with age haha. Happy Thanksgiving humans. Be thankful for the things you have," Keith Lee said in a tweet.

Will Keith Lee sport this new look when he returns to the ring in 2022?

Perhaps Lee will want to utilize his more natural look when he returns to the ring next year. Regardless of his hair color, it's obvious Keith Lee will be one of the hottest free agents of 2022, and every big company will be fighting to acquire his services.

Whether it's IMPACT, New Japan, or All Elite Wrestling, fans will once again be basking in the glory of Keith Lee soon enough.

What do you think of Keith Lee's new look? Would you like to see him wrestle like this next year? Would you prefer him to dye his hair? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

