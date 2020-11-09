Keith Lee talks about his move from NXT to WWE RAW

In an interview with SportsNet, Keith Lee discussed the magnitude of his transition and move from the NXT roster to RAW. Keith Lee made his red brand debut back in August and while he claims it was 'astronomical', The Limitless One also felt that it was a natural one.

"The magnitude was astronomical from NXT to walking into RAW and stepping into Randy Orton's space. I don't know many people that have done that. It was a very large transition, especially those first few weeks of fighting him and trying to work to a pay-per-view, and the triple threat for a number one contenders thing with the world title - it was a lot, to say the least. A big transition." H/t WrestlingInc

Keith Lee also discussed the major differences between the two rosters, and how things changed so much and quite rapidly, especially when it came to meeting all the new roster members and colleagues.

"I think that things can change so very quickly. I also think that's just part of being in wrestling as a whole, so that's not a huge difference. But the biggest difference is just getting to know people that I've either never wrestled or never met, and just getting used to how things are and the way things work at RAW... At the end of the day, I was actually very fortunate because I had several friends on RAW, so I wasn't unsure or uncomfortable. I'm a fairly confident guy anyway, so when it comes to the transition, it felt very natural." H/t WrestlingInc

Keith Lee says Survivor Series was one of the most intense moments in his career

Keith Lee also discussed the upcoming Survivor Series PPV and the fact that he would be working with so many great WWE Superstars as part of the RAW team. The team currently includes the likes of Braun Strowman, AJ Styles, Sheamus, and Keith Lee himself.

However, The Limitless One's first Survivor Series was last year when he was a member of NXT. Even though his team lost, it was an intense moment where he went in and made a statement.

"I say that was maybe one of the more intense moments of my career. Considering that you had 15 guys out there from three different brands, you can never gloss over the fact that I was one of the last two in there in the battle. That's huge; it's enormous. Even though I didn't win, I made a statement and made some waves, and I think that's something that's contributed to everything that I'm trying to accomplish as far as making an impact in this supposed glass ceiling that I have, which I have every intention of shattering."H/t WrestlingInc

Keith Lee will be fighting on Team RAW against Team SmackDown at Survivor Series on the 22nd of November 2020. However, both teams have one more spot to be filled. It will be interesting to see how The Limitless One and his teammates can coexist given what happened on last week's RAW.