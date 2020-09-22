Keith Lee vents his frustration after WWE RAW

Former NXT Champion Keith Lee was drafted to Monday Night RAW after WWE SummerSlam last month. Instantly, he was inserted into the feud between Randy Orton and WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre. Keith Lee picked up a massive clean victory over Randy Orton at WWE Payback, but since then, most of his matches have ended in a No Contest or DQ.

Tonight, on the go-home episode of Monday Night RAW before WWE Clash of Champions, Keith Lee took on the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. While the Limitless One looked impressive, the match ended when Randy Orton interfered and took both the Superstars out.

Keith Lee has now sent out a Tweet after RAW, venting his frustration about somebody always interfering in his matches. You can take a look at his tweet below.

Always something.....or someone. *sigh* — Supernatural Lee (@RealKeithLee) September 22, 2020

What's next for Keith Lee in WWE?

WWE surely looks to be very high on Keith Lee, as evident by him thrown into the WWE Championship picture in a way.

While his booking hasn't been consistent, there were reports recently from Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Keith Lee might be added to the WWE Championship match between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre at Clash of Champions.

Nonetheless, Keith Lee is sure to be a top star for WWE in the future and hopefully become a world champion.