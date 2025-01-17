Kelani Jordan congratulated by four-time WWE champion upon earning major award

NXT star Kelani Jordan recently won a major award. She received praise from several of her peers, including a congratulatory message from a four-time WWE champion.

The four-time WWE champion in question is Naomi, and she took to X to congratulate Jordan. The 26-year-old had just announced that she had been named PWI's Rookie of the Year.

It is an award she rightfully deserved, as she burst onto the scene in NXT. Not only has she risen to become one of the top stars on the brand, but she was also the inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion.

Naomi responded to Kelani Jordan's tweet with pictures of them backstage. She also sent the young star a message, promising her she was only "just getting started."

"And you’re just getting started. Congratulations baby girl," wrote Naomi.

Jordan has undoubtedly put in the work, and the PWI award is the fruit of her labor. Her stock as a WWE Superstar will undoubtedly continue to rise so that she might find herself one day alongside Naomi on the main roster.

Kelani Jordan has become quite irate recently on NXT

Kelani Jordan's rise to the top has been spectacular, but she has been in a bit of a rut since losing the North American Women's Championship. The 26-year-old has tried her best to win it back, but to no avail. Now, she is seeing other superstars around her go after the title.

This has seen Jordan become somewhat irate. She seems to be picking fights with more superstars backstage. Not only did she get into it with Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice, but she also slapped another superstar. While comforted by other stars backstage, Jordan was confronted by Cora Jade, who claimed the former hasn't changed since joining NXT.

To no one's surprise, this greatly angered the former artistic gymnast, who proceeded to slap Jade.

The two superstars would later have a match that Jordan would lose. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how she overcomes this and where this character arc takes her.

