Kelani Jordan sends a heartfelt message to fiancé Carmelo Hayes

WWE NXT star Kelani Jordan has sent a heartfelt message to real-life fiancé Carmelo Hayes. She posted a social media update, wishing the SmackDown star a happy birthday.Jordan and Hayes have been together for quite some time now. They made their relationship public in August 2023. The wrestling couple announced their engagement last year.Carmelo Hayes turned 31 on August 1. On his birthday, Kelani Jordan took to her social media platforms to post a heartwarming video consisting of several clips of the couple enjoying each other's company. She also noted a message in the caption, wishing the former NXT Champion a happy birthday.&quot;Happy birthday to my fiancé!! 💕💍29 seconds isn’t enough to show all the ways I love you. Thank you for being my rock, my joy, and my answered prayer!! I pray you have the best day 🙏🏽🥹,&quot; she wrote. You can check out the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCarmelo Hayes' booking on the main roster has been very inconsistent. Although he has been part of some highly engaging bouts, the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner has also gone weeks without appearing on the show. His most recent televised bout was on the July 18 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, in which he lost to Damian Priest via DQ, as Aleister Black made his way to the squared circle to attack The Archer of Infamy.WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes separated from on-screen partnerCarmelo Hayes and The Miz came up with an unlikely alliance earlier this year. However, amid The Awesome One's absence from WWE programming, Hayes also made limited appearances.The Miz returned to action last week on SmackDown in his hometown. The former WWE Champion was involved in a backstage segment with Jacob Fatu that led to a singles match between the two. However, Carmelo was nowhere to be seen, seemingly confirming his split with the veteran.Both Hayes and The Miz have failed to make it to the SummerSlam match card. It remains to be seen what plans the wrestling promotion has in store for the two SmackDown stars who got split up without any explanation.