Kelly Kelly, Trish Stratus, Jaida Parker, and others react to Tiffany Stratton's message after her victory over Charlotte Flair

Tiffany Stratton retained the WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41. On social media, current WWE Superstars and veterans of the business reacted to Stratton's message after her win.
Flair chose to challenge Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship after winning the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match. This was the first time they crossed paths in a singles match, and WrestleMania 41 also marked Stratton's debut at The Grandest Stage of Them All.
Following winning her WrestleMania debut match, Stratton sent a message on Instagram. The Buff Barbie noted that it was a "Great Day to be on tiffy time." Kelly Kelly, Trish Stratus, Jaida Parker, and other notable personalities reacted to the post.
Check out the reactions to Stratton's Instagram post:
Vince Russo believes Charlotte Flair took an old-school route against Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41
Vince Russo discussed the co-main event of WrestleMania 41 Night One, as Tiffany Stratton successfully retained the WWE Women's Championship over Charlotte Flair.
Speaking on the WrestleMania review show on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo suggested that Flair wanted to see if Stratton was capable of taking things to the "next level."
"I think this is an old timey thing. It's no surprise her dad is Ric Flair. I think that's a lot of what's going on. And a lot of what's going on with Charlotte is, 'Okay Tiffy, if you're the girl that's going to the next level, then you better freaking hang with me. Let's see if you're ready to go to that next level because if you don't hang with me, I'm going to embarrass you.' That's very Ric Flair, bro. That is very old school."
Tiffany Stratton appeared on this week's fallout edition of SmackDown after WrestleMania. While Charlotte Flair wasn't featured on the show, the reigning WWE Women's Champion was in action against Jade Cargill. The match ended with Naomi attacking Cargill and Jax ambushing Stratton.