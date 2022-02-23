"What do you like?" - Former United States Champion discusses his theme song conversation with Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Ken Anderson spoke about how his theme song was created after a conversation with Vince McMahon.

Ken Anderson competed in WWE largely under the moniker Mr. Kennedy. He won the United States Championship and the Money in the Bank contract during his time in the company. He also wrestled in TNA and won the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Ken Anderson credited Jim Johnston for his theme song. He recalled a conversation with Vince McMahon where he told the WWE Chairman about the music he liked.

Here's what Anderson had to say:

"It was Jim Johnston. He's done everybody's music for the longest time. Yeah, I remember sitting in the office with Vince. We were discussing music and he was like what do you like? I just told him, on the independent scene, I used Pour some sugar on me by Def Leppard. I like stuff like that. I remember they just pitched the song itself and I was like, 'Is there any way we can put my intro at the beginning of it?' You want that glass break. Like the second your music hits, everybody knows who's coming to the ring."

Mr. Anderson also mentioned that his favorite theme song was the one he had during his time in TNA.

"I think my favorite entrance music is the stuff that I got from TNA. I really do. I think it's perfect, for me," he added.

You can watch the full interview here:

Ken Anderson took Vince McMahon's name in WWE

During his time in the WWE developmental promotion, Ohio Valley Wrestling, Ken Anderson worked closely with Paul Heyman. Anderson has gone on record several times to credit Paul Heyman for his success in the WWE.

In fact, Heyman suggested Anderson to change his name to Ken Kennedy or Mr. Kennedy because that is also WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's middle name.

Mr. Kennedy was released from WWE in 2009 and went on to wrestle on the independent circuit, winning the World Championship in TNA Wrestling.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video.

A WWE Hall of Famer would love to manage Bobby Lashley. More details here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande