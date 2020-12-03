WWE's Attitude Era in the late 90s and early 2000s was perhaps the greatest era in pro wrestling, as millions of fans tuned in to watch WWE each week, and it's still being talked about to this day. WWE, or any other pro wrestling promotion, has not been able to replicate that glorious time in pro wrestling, and it's unlikely that it will happen in the future.

IMPACT Wrestling, one of WWE's competition currently, have tried to offer a different product to WWE and AEW, and have garnered some audience over the last year or so. One of their stars is veteran pro wrestler and former WWE star Ken Shamrock, who was in WWE during the Attitude Era.

In a recent interview with Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, Shamrock spoke about how the current IMPACT Wrestling product is similar to the Attitude Era.

Ken Shamrock on how IMPACT Wrestling is similar to WWE's Attitude Era

Shamrock stated that creative writing in IMPACT Wrestling is similar to what he saw firsthand during the Attitude Era in WWE.

“It's been very interesting because you got so much stuff going on that if you're not focused on what you're doing, then you're going to miss something that you're involved with. But because there's so much going on outside of what you're doing it's hard not to pay attention to it. Like, you know, the Wrestler's Court. There's so many different things and I think the creative writing in this, it reminds me of the Attitude Era. When there were so many different writers and there were so many different things going on, that it just seemed like nobody's angle (story) was more important than anybody else's. Because there were so many other things going on that you got to this smorgasbords (variety) of storylines. And so that nobody gets bored of watching the same thing over again because it's a different movie for each person. It's been very creative and I thought very intelligent writing in my opinion."

IMPACT Wrestling currently has a mix of good storytelling, comedy segments, and young and experienced stars. Apart from Ken Shamrock, the likes of Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, Rich Swann, Swoggle, Tommy Dreamer, Eric Young, and Brian Myers are a few former WWE Superstars currently with IMPACT Wrestling.

Please H/T Lucha Libre Online if you use any of the quotes