Most WWE Superstars from the past and present are a close-knit bunch, who are appreciative of the help that they've given each other over the years to become mega stars in the pro wrestling business. One former WWE Superstar and an important part of the Attitude Era, Ken Shamrock, was recently inducted into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Tributes poured in from all around the world, from fans as well as wrestlers that he faced in WWE and MMA. Three WWE legends, The Rock, Bret Hart, and Mick Foley congratulated Shamrock and was a part of his induction ceremony, albeit virtually.

Ken Shamrock thanks WWE legends for congratulating him on his IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame induction

Shamrock thanked them for taking the time out to congratulate him and said that he was grateful about the relationships that he had with these stars. Here's what the latest IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer said in a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online’s Michael Morales Torres:

"Yeah, it was awesome. I know I developed a lot of relationships with people when I was in the WWF and along with Mick Foley, Bret Hart, The Rock and many others even the Undertaker and Stone Cold. There's just a lot of them and the ones that were actually there, that were aired that they gave those options. It was awesome. It made me feel very grateful to be able to have had developed those relationships I had with all those guys there. They would take the time out to do that for me knowing that they’re (busy). I know my schedule is busy. So when someone would ask me I know they went to the time that it takes to be able to put something aside or to be able to even if it's that little, the moment being where I'm at. I know where they're at."

He said that he felt good that these three legends valued the relationship they had with him from all those years ago.

You can watch the video of these legends congratulating Ken Shamrock below:

Shamrock is the seventh individual IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer. He was previously inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame as well, but hasn't been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame yet.

