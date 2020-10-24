Ken Shamrock is set to be inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame. The 56-year old will also be wrestling on Impact's Bound For Glory PPV later tonight in a singles match against former Impact World Champion Eddie Edwards. Shamrock was recently a guest on The Angle podcast and spoke about his upcoming induction into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fall as well as wanting a dream match against Goldberg.

The UFC legend and former WWE Superstar spoke about how getting into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame is one of the biggest achievements on his career. Shamrock also lamented how he lost his first family because he was so focused on achieving his goals:

Something I was really excited to do and that will never change and getting the credit for it because there were a lot of sacrifices I had to make to be able to be in the position and to achieve those goals, I lost my first family. I was busy training and trying to get to where I wanted to be. H/T: WrestlingINC

Ken Shamrock wants a dream match with Goldberg

During the same interview, Ken Shamrock was asked about his dream opponent as far wrestling was concerned. Shamrock named Goldberg as his dream opponent.

The UFC legend lamented the fact that they were in opposing companies back in the day and never got to face each other. He added that he felt their styles meshed well together and could lead to a great match:

In wrestling that's a real easy one for me. It's Goldberg. I felt that his character meshed well with who I am and he worked pretty stiff. Unfortunately he was in the other in the other company, but I have confidence that one day we can get that one done. I think his style with mine would be a really good match. H/T: WrestlingINC

Check out Ken Shamrock in action at Impact's Bound For Glory PPV later tonight.

