"A hell of a promo" - WWE veteran has high praise for Seth Rollins following SmackDown; compares him to WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Following last night's episode of WWE SmackDown, respected veteran Kenny "The Starmaker" Bolin spoke highly of Seth Rollins. The former OVW manager believes that Rollins has achieved new heights as of late when it comes to his promo skills. Bolin further compared him to Jerry Lawler, who could convince the audience into believing what they were watching was real.

In the closing segment of SmackDown, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns minced no words while voicing their grievances. Rollins managed to get under the Universal Champion's skin, getting the last laugh after he narrowly escaped Reigns' attempt to get in a cheap shot.

The promo also featured references to the Shield, with Reigns finally admitting that he never forgave Rollins for turning on his partners in 2014.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, former WWE manager Kenny Bolin joined Sid Pullar III and Rick Ucchino to recap the latest episodes of SmackDown and AEW Rampage. Here's what Bolin had to say regarding Seth Rollins' mic skills:

"Seth has become a hell of a promo man. I even buy his stuff now. It's like the days of Lawler. You know it's a work. Lawler convinced you it was real. This is what Seth [is doing]. Seth is getting that good at the promo man. I really like what he's doing," said Kenny Bolin. [16:18 - 16:35]

Seth Rollins will challenge for the WWE Universal Championship tonight

Roman Reigns has been the Universal Champion for over 514 days, conquering every competitor who has stepped in his way so far. However, The Head of the Table is now met with his biggest challenge so far.

Earlier this month, WWE announced that Seth Rollins would challenge Roman Reigns for the title at Royal Rumble. However, Roman will not be able to rely on his cousins' help during the match as The Usos are barred from ringside.

The Usos have helped Reigns' in almost every single title defense he has had so far. With them out of the equation, Roman's title run might be in danger as he is set to take on his former Shield partner in a one-on-one match tonight.

