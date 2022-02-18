“I don’t know if he can move the needle that much” - former wrestling manager on Cody Rhodes’ possible move to WWE (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Kenny Bolin recently shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes' potential return to WWE.

The American Nightmare's shocking departure from AEW has opened up the gates for his return to the company he made his name at, with recent reports stating that he is extremely close to joining Vince McMahon's promotion.

Speaking about one of the biggest stories of the year with Sid Pullar III of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bolin opined that the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia this Saturday might not be the best place to bring Cody Rhodes back.

"I don't think that's the place [Elimination Chamber] to bring him," said Bolin. "I would bring him to RAW or SmackDown or have him invade both and let him pick which company wants to work for. Try to make a big deal out of it."

Bolin also spoke about the impact Cody's return will have on their viewership, comparing it to AEW's initial rise in viewership after CM Punk's return:

"But how much of an impact will he make when he gets there?" Bolin continued. "I think the first 30 days [will be like] like Punk over at AEW, a good impact. A little talk, a little buzz. Is it going to move the numbers much one way or the other? I don't know. At this stage of his career, being where he has already been, I don't know if he can move the needle that much one way or the other." [45:54 to 47:04]

Why did Cody Rhodes leave WWE?

Rhodes was last seen inside a WWE ring in May 2016. He requested his release from the company after becoming frustrated with a lack of direction and dissatisfaction with certain members of the creative team over his Stardust character.

Cody then went on to wrestle for different promotions before becoming one of the founding members of AEW. The former AEW TNT Champion amicably parted ways with the company after a breakdown in recent contract negotiations.

After years of experience on the independent scene and helping form WWE's biggest competition in the last 20 years, Cody Rhodes might be set to return to where it all began for him.

With WrestleMania season already upon us, it'll be interesting to see how WWE uses him this time should he return.

