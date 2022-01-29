"Not good television" - John Cena's former manager criticizes WWE's handling of female SmackDown star (Exclusive)

Before Sasha Banks made her WWE return in the opening segment of SmackDown, several other female stars came out and cut a promo to stake their claim for tonight's Royal Rumble Match. One of them had a particularly rough outing, according to wrestling veteran Kenny Bolin.

Aliyah interrupted Charlotte Flair and Shayna Baszler before cutting a bizarre promo about how she's just happy to be on SmackDown despite being on the brand for over three months now. The former manager also noted that she sounded uncertain on the microphone.

In conversation with Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Bolin bashed WWE's booking of Aliyah:

"I love her look. I'm sure she's got good intentions. But I saw her debut and I'm going, "Why are they doing this now?". If they're gonna give her a microphone, make sure she knows how to use it," Kenny said. [5:28-5:40]

Kenny Bolin cannot get behind Aliyah as a character based on the promos she is given on SmackDown. He described them as "not good television." [6:37]

Kenny Bolin on the longevity of SmackDown's Natalya and other female stars in the Royal Rumble Match

Bolin mentioned how he worked with a lot of the participants in the women's Royal Rumble match during his time in Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), where he also managed John Cena.

He is amazed at their longevity and cited Natalya as a prime example of it:

"I worked with a lot of these people that are gonna be in the women's Rumble. I worked with them 20 years ago, and they're still there on Monday Night RAW. Some of them never left, I don't think Natalya ever left, has she?" Bolin said. [6:56-7:06]

The legendary manager finds it strange how many of the stars he mentored are still active on WWE television, like Randy Orton. Bolin also thought that most women would last five or ten years in the wrestling business, so the likes of Mickie James and others returning to Rumble was a pleasant surprise for him.

