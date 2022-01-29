Possible reason why WWE did not keep Sasha Banks as a Royal Rumble surprise (Exclusive)

Sasha Banks returned to WWE ahead of schedule and will now be in the women's Royal Rumble match. While this is a major positive, a lot of fans felt it would have been better if her return was a surprise.

Former pro wrestling manager Kenny Bolin shared a possible reason why The Legit Boss was not a surprise entrant in the Rumble.

He mentioned WWE might have wanted some last-minute ticket sales and that Banks is a big enough star to help in that respect.

Bolin was in conversation with Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, where he understood the company's decision:

"That's a lot of (room for surprises) and they might actually be trying to sell some tickets for the show. Is the Rumble a sell-out? Do we know that yet? Because some of these pay-per-views have been selling out. If it hasn't sold out, if you've got some names that could put some butts in seats, then I get where they're coming from, and bring (Sasha Banks) out. If it's already a sell-out then who cares? Make her a surprise, who cares? It'll boost your television audience once the word gets out. Because I do think Sasha puts butts in seats. She's one of my favorites there." [3:50-4:17]

A few ex-WWE stars may join Sasha Banks in the women's Royal Rumble match

Sasha Banks and Sonya Deville declared themselves for the 30-woman Rumble, leaving seven remaining spots. A few potential returns have been revealed.

Readers are advised to skip the rest of this article if they wish to avoid spoilers.

WARNING: Potential Royal Rumble Spoilers ahead

In addition to the talk of Ronda Rousey returning to WWE, several former female WWE Superstars have been spotted in St. Louis, the site of the Royal Rumble. Kaitlyn, Ivory, Aksana, and Sarah Logan are all in town, but there is no guarantee they will show up in the match.

Another big name who may show up tonight is former Divas Champion Paige, who is reportedly cleared for an in-ring return and is set to return in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

