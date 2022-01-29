(Spoiler) 2-time champion set to return at WWE Royal Rumble after five years

The latest reports have confirmed a big return for the Women's Royal Rumble this year. Readers are advised to skip the rest of the article if they wish to avoid spoilers.

According to WrestlingNews, former Divas Champion Paige has been cleared for an in-ring return and will participate in the Women's Royal Rumble match this year.

Paige officially retired from in-ring competition in 2017. Following that, she has worked in several non-wrestling roles, such as manager for women's tag teams and the SmackDown Live General Manager. She is currently signed with the company in the role of an ambassador.

Earlier this month, she teased a potential return by posting about how she could be "trending" until the Royal Rumble.

"3rd day in a row trending? Rumor has it I'll be trending probably 18 more days *crying laughing emoji*," she tweeted.

Last year, she also retweeted a picture of Hall of Famer Edge and former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan backstage. The two legendary superstars both fought against career-ending injuries to compete inside the squared circle once again. Paige was hopeful that the same would happen for her "one day"

As of this writing, it hasn't been confirmed if Paige is set to make a one-off appearance or if she will have an extended run in WWE.

WWE confirms big returns for Royal Rumble 2022

WWE controversially revealed several top names that will be competing in the Women's Rumble match this year.

Hall of Famers The Bella Twins and Lita will be competing in the 30-woman match this year. In addition, Michelle McCool and Summer Rae have also been confirmed for an appearance in the battle royal.

Most surprisingly, WWE broke the "Forbidden Door" by confirming that reigning IMPACT Knockouts Women's Champion Mickie James will also be competing in the Royal Rumble. The former WWE superstar stated that she would defend her current title at WrestleMania if she wins this weekend.

There were also reports of Ronda Rousey's potential return, and WWE supposedly has big plans for her at WrestleMania. The above source mentioned that there's another superstar in the town, but strict measures are in place to keep her identity hidden.

