WWE Rumor Roundup: Royal Rumble entrant spoilers; 6-time world champion to be in town; Update on Ronda Rousey

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we bring you the biggest stories and rumors from the world of WWE. Today's edition is all about the Royal Rumble.

We will take a look at several reported surprises in the men's and women's Rumble matches, along with a retired star who is set to be in St. Louis this weekend. There is also an update on Ronda Rousey's potential status for the event after multiple reports regarding her return.

WARNING: Potential Spoilers for the Royal Rumble

If you do not wish to know about the rumored surprise entrants for this Saturday's event, stop reading now. Anyway, without any further ado, let us dive right in and take a look at the biggest rumors as we head towards the most exciting WWE show of the year.

#5 Update on Ronda Rousey before her potential WWE return at the Royal Rumble

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Hmmm. 🤔



Ronda Rousey returns.

She wins the WWE Royal Rumble.



Then spends the next few months teasing if she'll fight either Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch, her former Wrestlemania opponents.



Hmmm. 🤔Ronda Rousey returns.She wins the WWE Royal Rumble.Then spends the next few months teasing if she'll fight either Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch, her former Wrestlemania opponents. But ultimately settles on Becky Lynch who [technically] didn't pin her at WM 35.

The wrestling world has gone wild as rumblings of a Ronda Rousey return began to surface this week. She would be an instant favorite to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match if she was in it, but will it happen?

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co has reported that the former RAW Women's Champion isn't expected to be at the WWE hotel in the next 24 hours or so. However, major returns like this are usually treated with more caution.

The promotion flies these stars in at the last moment to keep these returns as under wraps as possible. This may very well be the case with Rousey, whose return is an instant headline-grabber. She hasn't wrestled in nearly three years.

WrestlingShouldBeFun @WSBFun FOUR YEARS AGO TODAY...



Ronda Rousey signs with WWE and debuts at the Royal Rumble.



FOUR YEARS AGO TODAY...Ronda Rousey signs with WWE and debuts at the Royal Rumble.Is she winning this year's match?

If Ronda Rousey returns and wins the women's Rumble match, we are likely to finally get a one-on-one showdown between her and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania.

