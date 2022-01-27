Big return planned for WWE Royal Rumble 2022 (Possible Spoiler) - Reports

WWE is reportedly planning to bring back a celebrity for his second stint in the promotion. This report includes a potential spoiler for Royal Rumble 2022 and readers are advised to skip the article if they don't wish to know the whole story.

As per the reports in Ringside News, WWE is planning Bad Bunny's return at the upcoming premium live event. The Grammy-winning music artist last appeared alongside Damian Priest at WrestleMania last year.

Bunny made his first-ever appearance in Vince McMahon's promotion at last year's Royal Rumble. The next few months saw him and Priest form an alliance on RAW. They also feuded with The Miz and former WWE superstar John Morrison, which led to a WrestleMania match between the two teams.

Bad Bunny impressed with his in-ring skills at the biggest show of the year. He might bring back the same bag of tricks to this year's Royal Rumble. It is being reported that he is set to be 'in the Rumble' on Saturday.

Bunny is known to be a huge draw, and he can prove to be a massive attraction for casual fans. It is worth noting that tickets for his upcoming tour sold out at lightning speed, which ended up causing Ticketmaster's website to crash.

Backstage reaction to Bad Bunny's in-ring work in WWE

While celebrity appearances in WWE are not new, Bad Bunny is one of the few names to have earned respect from those present backstage. Industry veterans, including Randy Orton, were in awe of his performance at WrestleMania 37. Fans were impressed with his picturesque Canadian Destroyer during the match.

In fact, even The Miz couldn't control his surprise reaction when he saw the musician perform the move on Morrison at ringside. Orton openly praised Bunny's dedication and hailed him as a legitimate superstar for training hard to deliver a good performance.

The Viper had the following to say about Bad Bunny at the time:

"I have seen him. Those practice rings, and I have seen him in there with the trainers, trying to get as good as he can get. Two, three, four, five hours a day. That impresses me. And I have to say thank you to Bad Bunny for having respect for what I do and what everyone in the locker room does, and what WWE does. I appreciated him as a fan, but now I can look over at him and call him a fellow performer in my world."

Bunny went on to win the 24/7 Championship last year. It is uncertain if he will be a part of WrestleMania once again, but he is slated to be a participant in the Men's Royal Rumble match for now.

